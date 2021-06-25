A woman who was looking online for a dog to adopt says she was stunned when she recognized a picture of a dog she had lost a few years ago.
It turns out.. the dog ended up recognizing her, too!
In the video above you'll see pictures of the emotional reunion between Aisha Nieves and Kovu at the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Aisha was on the humane society's adoption webpage a few days ago when she saw Kovu.
The dog had come into the humane society's shelter as a stray.
Aisha went to the shelter to pick him up... and he ran right over to her.
"We locked eyes, and I saw his smile. He started wagging his tale. I automatically go on the floor, like get down, get ready, because I know he's going to jump on me. As soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling."
Aisha said, now that Kovu is back home with her, it's like he was never gone.
She said that's a sign of why dogs are considered 'man's best friend.'