ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From the streets of New York City to your living room. Let's get these three kittens, rescued from certain death, a new home.

Karen Hoff of Starting Over Animal Rescue visited WFMZ with three rescued kittens who need their forever home.

The kittens' names are Gelato, Confetti, and Purrington. They were scheduled for euthanasia before being rescued and brought to the Lehigh Valley.

Starting Over Animal Rescue is a shelter for animals who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Their adoption fee $125 which also covers spay or neutering. All kittens and cats are vaccinated, tested, and dewormed.

The shelter also rescues dogs, including puppy mill dogs.

To learn more about the kittens featured on Pet of the Month or to find out how you can help, visit the Starting Over Animal Rescue website.