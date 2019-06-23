Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man involved in Montgomery County car accident that happened back in May has died.
The Lehigh Valley Coroner's Office reported that Sean Yates, 21, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was reported to be from complications of multiple blunt force trauma as the result of the car accident.
According to the coroner's report, Yates was the operator of a motor vehicle that struck another vehicle. The accident occurred on May 23 at 2:45 p.m. on Swamp Creek Road, Marlborough Township.
Yates' death was also investigated by the Marlborough Township Police Department.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Allentown, PA 18102
82°F
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Southeastern PA Associated Press
-
- Poconos Coal Larry Neff
-
-