News

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:15 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man involved in Montgomery County car accident that happened back in May has died.

The Lehigh Valley Coroner's Office reported that Sean Yates, 21, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was reported to be from complications of multiple blunt force trauma as the result of the car accident.

According to the coroner's report, Yates was the operator of a motor vehicle that struck another vehicle. The accident occurred on May 23 at 2:45 p.m. on Swamp Creek Road, Marlborough Township.

Yates' death was also investigated by the Marlborough Township Police Department. 

