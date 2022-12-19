KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing serious charges and recovering from wounds after getting in a gunfight with police.

Police say Andrew Wiley, 27, fired his gun at an officer at King of Prussia Mall on Sunday. The officer fired back.

Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan says the incident started around 2:30 P.M. when the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run near the mall.

A bike officer responded to the scene, and found the suspects' vehicle, a red Nissan Juke, parked in the Green Deck of King of Prussia Mall.

“When he got up to the vehicle, he noticed the suspect was now hiding in the back seat but before he could take him into custody, the suspect was able to jump into the front (seat),” Chief Nolan said.

According to police, Wiley took off toward the mall’s Gulph Road exit but instead got stuck in traffic. He then jumped the curb and went over a four-foot wall crashing into Seasons 52 restaurant.

Nolan says an Upper Merion Police officer got out of his car and headed toward the suspect to arrest him. He says that’s when Wiley started firing toward the officer.

“The suspect gets out holding a black handgun which we later believe is a nine-millimeter handgun,” Nolan said. “He does not comply with the officers' orders to drop the weapon and in fact starts firing the weapon at the officer.”

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the Glock-type firearm did not have a serial number and appears to be a “ghost gun.”

The officer involved then fired back at Wiley, hitting him in the thigh and ankle. Wiley was taken to Paoli Hospital where he was treated.

Chief Nolan said it was a miracle the officer involved was not hurt.

“The actions of the officer in this case were heroic, it's a miracle that the officer was not injured, and we don't have a worse situation that we're dealing with right now in this police department."

As per department protocol, the officer was placed on administrative leave while the Montgomery County DA's office investigates the shooting.

Wiley was released from the hospital and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He’s charged with Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault, Firearm Not to be Carried Without a License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and other related charges.