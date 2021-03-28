PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The next Philadelphia Sheriff Sale will be held virtually to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements the auction will launch online on April 6th.
The virtual auction will include sales of foreclosed and tax lien properties.
The Office of the Sheriff has selected online auction company Bid4Assets to produce the virtual sales. The company hosted similar auction services in Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Monroe, and Adams Counties.
The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the virtual changes during a press conference Monday, March 29th.
A public link can be found here.
As the pandemic continues, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure that Philadelphia residents remain in their homes by supporting many programs that help residents.
Philadelphia residents should contact the Sheriff’s Office if they believe they have been illegally evicted by someone who was impersonating a Deputy Sheriff.
The Sheriff’s Office will also continue to host food giveaways and virtual town halls to answer any questions that residents may have.
If there are any questions that a resident may have, they can reach out to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office at 215-686-3530 or 215-686-3542.