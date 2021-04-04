NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Increasing Fire Danger Monday and Tuesday... Fire danger will increase across the region Monday afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20 percent range and northwest winds gust 25 to 30 mph at times. This combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread Monday afternoon into early evening. On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.