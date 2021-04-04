PHILLIPSBURG, NJ -- The Phillipsburg Police Department in New Jersey is mourning the loss of one of our own.
The Phillipsburg Police Department posted on their Facebook page, that Officer Dominic Belcastro was tragically killed over the weekend.
The Facebook post says that Belcastro was involved in an off duty motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 3rd.
Belcastro leaves behind a loving wife and two daughters.
The Phillipsburg Police Department is accepting donations that will go directly to the Belcastro Family.
To make a donation please make checks payable to PBA Local #56 and send:
PBA Local #56
PO Box 67
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
There is also a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $50,000.
According to the GoFundMe page, Belcastro was a veteran of the United States Army, an Operator with the Warren County Tactical Response Team, and an Officer with the Phillipsburg Police Department for 8 years.
Local Police Departments are sending their support to the Belcastro family and to the Phillipsburg Police Department.
The Hackettstown Police Department posted on their Facebook page sending their thoughts and prayers.