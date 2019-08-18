'Float Your Boat' raises funds for Kidder Township Trails Project

Poconos Coal

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. - A group in Carbon County "pops the cork" on a special fundraiser.

"The Float Your Boat" competition was held at the Split Rock Resort Lagoon.

Competitors raced miniature boats they made from corks, toothpicks, straws, bamboo skewers, popsicle sticks and glue. 

The event benefits the Kidder Township Trails Project.  

