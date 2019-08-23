10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County

69 News

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hurt Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in Shenandoah Borough at the intersection of W. Centre Street and S. Vine Street, state police said.

The truck had been turning right onto W. Centre Street when the boy tried to cross Centre Street. The boy got hit by the vehicle after he crossed into its path, state police said.

The boy sustained minor injuries and was transported to Schuylkill Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the pickup was not charged. The driver was not injured.