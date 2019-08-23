15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. - All eyes are to the sky this weekend, as the Pocono Raceway is hosting its first ever airshow.

The airshow is two years in the making.

Death defying maneuvers are Friday practice flights for the raceway hosting its first ever airshow.

"Extremely fast airplane rolls around at well over 400 degrees every second," said pilot David Windmiller.

Windmiller is one of 15 aerial performers set for this weekend. His air dance includes a date with a stock car racing it from the sky.

"We are kind of comic relief," said comic Greg Koontz.

But what Pilot Koontz has planned is nothing to joke about. His 1946 Piper will land on the back of a moving pickup truck.

"How do you practice that? Because I would imagine if you mess up you can't do it again," WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"As little as possible, great way to bend metal," he said.

While pilots bend through the sky, event organizer David Shultz says this venue known for cars is the perfect place for planes to soar above.

"Raceways are becoming popular with aviation folk," he said.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15. There will also be several paid activities, including helicopter and stock car rides.