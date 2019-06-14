2 injured in West Penn rollover crash

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a violent crash in Schuylkill County early Friday morning.

Two vehicles crashed shortly after 4 a.m. on Route 443 near Oak Terrace Road in West Penn Township.

One of the cars involved hit an embankment and rolled several times, ending up about 100 yards away from the other vehicle, according to crews at the scene.

Two people were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital. The other driver did not appear seriously injured.

Part of Route 443 (Clamtown Road) was closed while crews cleaned up from the crash and investigated.