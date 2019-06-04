2 seriously injured after car, motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - Two people were seriously hurt in an accident in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.
A vehicle and a motorcycle collided at Route 443 and Greenview Road in North Manheim Township.
The victims were flown to the hospital but their condition is not known.
State police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating the crash.
2 seriously injured after car, motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
