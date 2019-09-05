All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 2 Stroudsburg HS grads killed in Oregon plane crash 2 Stroudsburg HS grads killed...

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Two Stroudsburg High School grads were killed in a plane crash in Oregon.

22-year-old Jake Kelley and 23-year-old Steven Pasciak died August 27 in Eugene, Oregon.

The County Sheriff's Office had received a report of a plane crash in a wooded area near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport.

The plane had been described as a personally-owned Cessna 172 airplane, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies discovered the crash in a wooded area near the east end of the McKenzie Bridge State Airport runway, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found two people who were dead inside the cockpit area. The airplane wreckage had partially burned, according to the release.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials were notified of the crash.