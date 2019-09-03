2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township

Larry Neff

LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon.

The two vehicles crashed on Route 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township, state police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

Both drivers were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for their injuries. No word on the drivers' condition.

One lane on Route 100 is open. An accident reconstruction unit was on its way to the scene.