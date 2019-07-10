3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business

RINGTOWN, Pa. - Flames tore through a Schuylkill County business for several hours early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Ringtown Mill & Hardware on West Main Street around 1:10 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The blaze went to three alarms as additional crews were needed to fight the intense blaze.

The fire was placed under control around 5 a.m. as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The building was destroyed, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The owner bought the store 5 years ago. The store sold hardware and animal feed.

Hours after the fire the owners posted on Facebook, saying ""We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved mill. We hurt for our customers and hold close the friendships and relationships built."

Investigators are still looking into what sparked it.