3 injured after tractor-trailer, pickup truck involved in head-on crash
1 airlifted to hospital in serious condition
LAKE HARMONY, Pa. - Three people were injured after a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were involved in a head-on crash in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened on Route 903 at Lake Harmony Road in Lake Harmony at 12:40 p.m., county dispatchers said.
A tractor-trailer had been going north on Route 903 as a pickup truck was going southbound with three occupants, Kidder Township police said.
The two vehicles collided head-on, police said.
All three people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital. One person was airlifted in serious condition, while two others were transported to the hospital by ground.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
No word on what caused the crash.
