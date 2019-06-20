30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized at Schuylkill County home
KLINGERSTOWN, Pa. - 30 dogs and five donkeys were among the animals seized from a Schuylkill County home on Wednesday, the Hillside SPCA said.
The organization was alerted to the situation by a surveyor who found a dead golden retriever in a stream.
The group then came to a home in Klingerstown around 11 a.m., where dogs could be heard barking inside.
The SPCA then found and seized 30 dogs, five donkeys, one goat, eight cats and many kittens. The group also found multiple dead animals and large compost-type bins with animal remains in them.
The SPCA said it plans on filing charges.
Donations can be made on the Hillside SPCA's website.
