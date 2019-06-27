5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Five people, including two children, were taken to hospitals after a fire ripped through a row home in Schuylkill County.
It started around 5:30 a.m. on the 200 block of South Jardin Street in Shenandoah.
Additional firefighters had to be called in to help.
Authorities say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was electrical in nature.
All of the injuries were minor.
