5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Five people, including two children, were taken to hospitals after a fire ripped through a row home in Schuylkill County.

It started around 5:30 a.m. on the 200 block of South Jardin Street in Shenandoah.

Additional firefighters had to be called in to help.

Authorities say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was electrical in nature.

All of the injuries were minor.