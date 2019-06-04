5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County
RUSH TWP., Pa. - Five people were injured after two cars collided in Schuylkill County Tuesday.
It happened in Rush Township around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Mahanoy Avenue and Marian Avenue.
A 17-year old driving a Jeep Liberty from Summit Hill had pulled out from the intersection when it was unsafe to do so, police said.
It then collided with a Nissan Murano driven by Maryann Grega of Weatherly.
The Jeep flipped onto its roof after the collision. The driver of the Jeep and his three male passengers were treated for non life threatening injuries.
Grega was also treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County
