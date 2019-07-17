6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County

69 News

Six people were taken to the hospital after a passenger vehicle rear ended a commercial dump truck on I-81 Wednesday morning, state police said.

Police were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 a.m.

A man, woman and three children in the vehicle and a man driving the dump truck were injured and taken to the hospital.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for about two hours. The investigation is ongoing.