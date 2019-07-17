6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
Six people were taken to the hospital after a passenger vehicle rear ended a commercial dump truck on I-81 Wednesday morning, state police said.
Police were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 a.m.
A man, woman and three children in the vehicle and a man driving the dump truck were injured and taken to the hospital.
The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for about two hours. The investigation is ongoing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
Police were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 a.m.Read More »
- Hazleton police asking public for information on driver who reportedly hit child riding bicycle
- Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Monroe County man facing child pornography charge
- Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Penn's Peak in October
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 2 city blocks evacuated after Hazmat situation in Allentown
- Hot, humid with heat index values around 100 and t-storms popping up later
- How to stay safe in the extreme heat
- Updated Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
- Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Updated Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
- Updated 6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
- Updated Leinbach to weigh in on ICE center at Thursday's meeting