Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Pottsville man was killed Monday after an accident involving a motorcycle and truck in Schuylkill County.
Gary Purcell, 61, who had been riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, state police said in a news release.
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Centre Turnpike in West Brunswick Township.
A truck merged from the east shoulder onto Route 61 north of Cinema Drive, state police said. The motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 61.
The truck tried to make a U-turn at Centre Turnpike. The motorcycle tried to swerve around the truck but ended up hitting and becoming lodged under it, state police said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
Jack Whitaker helped paint countless sports pictures with his unique, popular prose from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's historic race for the Triple Crown.Read More »
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Borough still waiting for federal funds year after floods caused massive destruction, mayor resigns
- Fire destroys barn in West Brunswick Township
- 'Float Your Boat' raises funds for Kidder Township Trails Project
- Woman suspected of stealing cookware worth hundreds of dollars from fundraiser
- Argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday
- Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge
- Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee