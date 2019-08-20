Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Pottsville man was killed Monday after an accident involving a motorcycle and truck in Schuylkill County.

Gary Purcell, 61, who had been riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, state police said in a news release.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Centre Turnpike in West Brunswick Township.

A truck merged from the east shoulder onto Route 61 north of Cinema Drive, state police said. The motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 61.

The truck tried to make a U-turn at Centre Turnpike. The motorcycle tried to swerve around the truck but ended up hitting and becoming lodged under it, state police said.