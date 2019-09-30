9 displaced after fire in Carbon County apartment building
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. - Nine people were displaced after fire tore through an apartment building in Carbon County.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on West White Street in Summit Hill.
Crews from at least six fire companies were fighting the fire, which tore through the upstairs of the building.
The second and third floors were gutted, but no one was hurt.
The Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire. Officials have not said what may have sparked the blaze.
Poconos and Coal Region News
