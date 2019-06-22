American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County veterans organization is stepping up to help those who protect and serve their communities.

Tamaqua American Legion Post 173 donated bulletproof shields to local police officers.

American Legion officials say they hope the shields will never be needed, but they want to make sure officers have the best protection possible should they encounter gunfire.

The shields are going to police officers in Tamaqua and three surrounding townships.