American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County veterans organization is stepping up to help those who protect and serve their communities.
Tamaqua American Legion Post 173 donated bulletproof shields to local police officers.
American Legion officials say they hope the shields will never be needed, but they want to make sure officers have the best protection possible should they encounter gunfire.
The shields are going to police officers in Tamaqua and three surrounding townships.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments
Tamaqua American Legion Post 173 donated bulletproof shields to local police officers.Read More »
- 30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
- Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning
- Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp
- Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen
- Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County
- SUV ends up in Mahoning Creek in Lehighton
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
- 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks