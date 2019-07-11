Athletes will test their skills at Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. - From a Herculean hoist to gravity-defying climbs, a Spartan race isn't for the weak.

"There is an element to suffering in this. It's hard," said Spartan professional Kevin Donoghue.

Call it an obstacle course of hell, a mentality that Donoghue has dedicated his life to.

"When I did my first race, I thought my God this is where I want the direction of my life to go," he said.

Carbon County's Blue Mountain Resort will become a beacon of suffering this weekend, as masochists worldwide are taking part in Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend.

"This is a huge boost to the mountain. Great exposure to what we do here on a daily basis," said Blue Mountain's Tricia Matsko.

Donoghue took WFMZ's Bo Koltnow through some of the challenges along the 3.5 and 8-mile path of pain. These include a spear throw, ring crossing and plenty of burpees.

Spartan races stretch across 40 counties and attract millions worldwide.

"This is one of the most iconic courses in the world. With the mixture of terrain and pitches creates some of the most difficult racing we've ever had. Has drawn some of the best athletes win the sport," Donoghue said.

Will you be one of them?