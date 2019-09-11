Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Two people were charged after detectives found illegal drugs and firearms during a house search early Tuesday morning.
Jeffrey Brickle, 30, and Krista Leggieri, 26, both of Tobyhanna, were arrested after authorities searched their home around 6:15 a.m., Pocono Mountain Regional Police said.
They face several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies.
Police obtained a search warrant for the 4700 block of Norwood Lane in Tobyhanna, Coolbaugh Township.
Brickle and Leggieri were in the home along with their four young children, police said. Brickle was arrested on an existing arrest warrant from New Rochelle City Police Department in New York.
Detectives found evidence that Brickle and Leggieri illegally trafficked heroin and marijuana, police said.
Detectives located bulk quantities of the drugs and communications with customers they were selling narcotics to, police said.
The drugs found in the home were accessible to everybody in the house, including the children, police said.
Detectives found a stolen handgun in a bedroom adjacent to the older two children's bedroom, police said. Police also said they found another firearm in a safe.
Additional rounds of ammunition were found in a bedroom Brickle and Leggieri shared, police said.
Monroe County Children and Youth took protective custody of the four children.
