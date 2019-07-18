Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a man suspected in human trafficking.
An active warrant was issued for Stephen Higgins, 30, for charges relating to Involuntary Servitude, Human Trafficking and Promoting Prostitution.
Higgins was last seen at a hotel in Tannersville operating a gray 2018 Kia Optima rental car.
Higgins has a history of similar activity in California, to include trafficking minors, the district attorney's office said. He is also known to frequent Nevada, Maryland, California, Ohio and Indiana.
The warrant was issued after an undercover operation at a Tannersville hotel, which resulted in an investigation.
Detectives came into contact with a 19-year-old woman who they say was a victim of human trafficking.
Detectives said the woman was working under the direction and control of Higgins. The investigation and attempts to locate other victims is ongoing.
Anybody with information on Higgins is asked to contact Detective Kim Lippincott via phone or email, 570-517-3059 or klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.
-
Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
