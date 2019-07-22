Authorities swarm gated Poconos community
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - UPDATE: Police: Man shot dead, another injured in the Poconos
Authorities are investigating a "police incident" at a gated community in Monroe County.
Officers were called to a development known as A Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township late Sunday night.
Initial reports indicated it was called in as a drive-by shooting and crash, but police have not confirmed any information.
A neighbor who lives in the development tells us he did hear shots fired, but didn't think much of it, then he saw a heavy police presence near his home and officials tending to a vehicle that had crashed.
Authorities would not release details about what happened, only calling it a "police incident" as officials remained on scene for several hours.
Stay with 69 News for the latest on this developing story.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Police: Man shot dead, another injured in the Poconos
Several 911 callers reported a drive-by shooting turned crash, and a man knocking on doors for help.Read More »
- Authorities swarm gated Poconos community
- Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
- Car passenger in Schuylkill County stabbed in the chest
- Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Police: Man shot dead, another injured in the Poconos
- Still humid but not quite as hot, with showers and heavy t-storms around
- Emergency dispatchers: Boy reportedly struck by lightning in Bethlehem
- Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag
- Outdoor Allentown church service spreads message of love, unity after recent violence
- Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away
- Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
- Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
- Church volunteers work on home damaged by flood
- Fundraiser set up for 11-year-old shot in Reading