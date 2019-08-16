Back to school hectic in Schuylkill County after mold problems in elementary school

Back to school plans are a little hectic in Schuylkill County.

Surprise issues, including mold, have Blue Mountain School District administrators developing a plan B.

That means delayed start dates and building swaps.

The sign outside Blue Mountain West Elementary says "August 26th: First Day of School." The district has now taken an eraser to it, so to speak.

There are lots of repairs that need to be done.

In March, two water heater registers burst over the weekend, spouting water throughout part of the building.

It was dried out, insurance approved fixes, and a company was hired to fix the rest this summer.

Then they found more to fix.

Crews now have to fix the leaks, and deal with the hidden consequences of water going unnoticed for an extended period, mold being one of them.

The district's waiting on repair options, in the meantime putting together a Plan B.

Blue Mountain West students grades K-2 will go to the former St. Ambrose School. The district has a month to month lease.

Third graders will go to Blue Mountain Cressona.

The start date is still up in the air. Equipment needs to be moved and transportation figured out. The district hopes to have a new calendar by Monday.