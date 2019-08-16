Back to school hectic in Schuylkill County after mold problems in elementary school
Back to school plans are a little hectic in Schuylkill County.
Surprise issues, including mold, have Blue Mountain School District administrators developing a plan B.
That means delayed start dates and building swaps.
The sign outside Blue Mountain West Elementary says "August 26th: First Day of School." The district has now taken an eraser to it, so to speak.
There are lots of repairs that need to be done.
In March, two water heater registers burst over the weekend, spouting water throughout part of the building.
It was dried out, insurance approved fixes, and a company was hired to fix the rest this summer.
Then they found more to fix.
Crews now have to fix the leaks, and deal with the hidden consequences of water going unnoticed for an extended period, mold being one of them.
The district's waiting on repair options, in the meantime putting together a Plan B.
Blue Mountain West students grades K-2 will go to the former St. Ambrose School. The district has a month to month lease.
Third graders will go to Blue Mountain Cressona.
The start date is still up in the air. Equipment needs to be moved and transportation figured out. The district hopes to have a new calendar by Monday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Back to school hectic in Schuylkill County after mold problems in elementary school
Surprise issues, including mold, have Blue Mountain School District administrators developing a plan B.Read More »
- Monroe DA's office asking for help in 7-year investigation involving man's disappearance
- 1 injured when car hits pole, rolls through cornfield
- Popcorn Buddha closing its doors at the end of the month
- Monroe County DA: Man charged with 200 counts of possessing child pornography
- Key connector in D&L Trail now open
- Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson
Latest From The Newsroom
- Food drive event planned in honor of boy, family killed in Douglass Township flash floods
- Gov. Wolf signs executive order aimed at addressing gun violence
- An argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County
- Food truck fest, baseball among events planned to help vets
- Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall
- Allentown shooting leaves one man injured
- Price Rite celebrates grand reopening
- Man who shot 6 police officers charged with attempted murder
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in New Jersey man
- Guests: The Large Flowerheads pay tribute to Woodstock