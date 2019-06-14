Bemis settles hazardous waste violations at West Hazleton plastic bag facility
Company to pay $78,000 penalty
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. - Bemis Company has agreed to pay a $78,000 penalty to settle alleged hazardous waste regulations at its plastic bag manufacturing facility in West Hazleton.
As part of the settlement, Bemis has not admitted liability but has certified its compliance with hazardous waste disposal requirement, according to a news release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA said the facility violated the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
The alleged violations included:
- Failure to maintain adequate aisle space for hazardous waste containers.
- Failure to perform and record daily inspections of hazardous waste tanks.
- Failure to provide secondary containment for hazardous waste tanks.
- Failure to provide an adequate hazardous waste management training program.
- Failure to provide volatile hazardous waste tanks with air emission controls, and failure to perform required marking, inspections and monitoring of piping and equipment that conveys this volatile waste.
Bemis was recently acquired by Amcor.
