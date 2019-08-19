Borough still waiting for federal funds year after floods caused massive destruction, mayor resigns

TREMONT, Pa. - Water rushing through a creek. The sound of fear in Tremont Borough.

"Last night my daughter came out twice to check the level of the stream here," said Charles Huntzinger.

It's a daily chore since a series of floods ripped through the Schuylkill County borough last summer, causing massive destruction.

"Every day there was continuous calls 24/7 from residents needing assistance," said Ricky Nye.

Nye says the constant day to day battles of recovery became too exhausting. He resigned as mayor last week.

"I feel like we are a walking time bomb you know?" Nye said.

"What happens if the money doesn't come to diffuse the bomb?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow said.

"A lot of irate people," Nye said.

AmeriCorps volunteers arrived this spring to help with rebuilding. However, sweat equity isn't enough.

Tremont is still waiting for federal disaster relief funds.

A road and bridge is still washed out, forcing 80-year-old Huntzinger out of his garage for another winter.

"How do I get it in? I don't have a clown car, I have an SUV, it doesn't fit," He said.

"Have you thought about buying a clown car, so you can park?" Bo asked.

Huntzinger could only laugh.

Laughing instead of crying as the borough raised taxes to help offset repair costs and took a $350,000 emergency management loan.

It may be awhile before Tremont gets the federal funds. There are nearly 30 municipalities that are eligible due to the flooding.

The county says with that many there is a paper backlog.

FEMA says it has 183 Schuylkill County projects on its list and has handed out more than $330,000 already.

But Tremont still waits. Nye has faith someone else will take the recovery reins.

"It's a lot of work that needs to be finished and done and fine-tuned and seems like we're stuck on our own," he said.

A meeting is set for the end of the month that will include PEMA and FEMA representatives.