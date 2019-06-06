Boyfriend primary suspect in shooting death of Bushkill woman
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Monroe County over the weekend as a homicide. They say her boyfriend is the primary suspect.
Jeanette Sylvia Sancho, 41, of Bushkill was found dead on June 1 in the area of 99 Lakeview Drive in Middle Smithfield Township.
Evidence determined Sancho died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide after the county coroner's office conducted an autopsy.
Sancho's boyfriend, Gerald Neal, 43, is the primary suspect after an investigation by police. Neal is currently in custody in New York City pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
