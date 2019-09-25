Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl years ago, police said.
Robert Hunsicker, 48, was charged with aggravated indecent assault on a person under 13, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses, according to a news release from Jim Thorpe police.
Investigators say Hunsicker sexually assaulted a girl from 1998 to 2001, when she was 8 to 10 years old.
Hunsicker is in Carbon County Prison unable to post $50,000 bail.
His brother, David Hunsicker, was charged in June with a slew of offenses, including statutory rape, in the alleged sexual assault of a girl in the 1990s, police said.
Poconos and Coal Region News
