Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
LONG POND, Pa. - NASCAR fans are headed to the Poconos for a big weekend of racing.
That influx of visitors has surrounding businesses and law enforcement taking steps to prepare.
WFMZ's Holly Harrar has the story in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Police looking for person who littered and defecated on gate at Schuylkill County landfill
Police are on the lookout for a litterbug who defecated on a landfill gate in Schuylkill County.Read More »
- Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
- Police release more details about fatal Monroe County motorcycle crash
- Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Summer fun at Pocono Raceway
- Trial begins for man accused in Luzerne fatal fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque
- Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail
- Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam
- Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
- Police release more details about fatal Monroe County motorcycle crash
- Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
- Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
- 'Take a Hike'
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub