Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County

RUSH TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to an early-morning crash in Schuylkill County.

A car went off the road around 5 a.m. on Route 309, between Hometown and Tamaqua, in Rush Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

The vehicle ended up in the woods and appeared heavily damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is not known.

State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash.