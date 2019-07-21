Car passenger in Schuylkill County stabbed in the chest

MGN

PORTER TWP., PA. - Backseat passengers in a car traveling through Porter Township, Schuylkill County, engaged in a physical altercation that led to the stabbing of one of the passengers on Saturday.

State police have charged Julio Lopez-Garay, 20, of Lebanon, with assaulting Siul Al Sepulveda-Muniz, 22, of Sugar Notch.

Police say Lopez-Garay stabbed Sepulveda-Muniz in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Sepulveda-Muniz's injuries were not life threatening. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on what started the altercation.