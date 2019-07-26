Poconos Coal

Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through

PACKER TWP., Pa. - In a valley of open fields and vista views, Mitch Stadnik has his eyes focused above.

"Get a better idea, better perspective, from here a mile away pretty small," he said. "But that is not going to be the turbines obviously." 

At 656 feet, balloons gave residents a visual perspective of the height of a wind turbine.

The top balloon was the tip of a turbine. The bottom was the height of the motor.

Broad Mountain Power wants to install 21 turbines across 4,000 acres of Broad Mountain in Packer Township.

"We are pretty passionate about renewable energy and believers in rationale for renewable energy and generating clean power and not create emissions," said project manager Rob Miller.

But the green energy comes with a cost. 

"Going to ruin the scenic beauty of the valley. Might harm the animals," said 40-year resident Bob Hauser.

Signs of "no wind turbines" dot the landscape. Broad Mountain says the economic benefits will boost the entire region.

Barbara Genetti is on the township zoning hearing board and will help approve or deny the project.

"In 25 years have you ever had a decision as big as this one?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"No we haven't," she said.

After 10 public hearings, more are set for the fall. Those like Houser are hoping to fan the flame of citizen concern.

"I came here with nothing. I built what we have. I just don't want to see the mountain change. I want to see it stay the same," he said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

02:58 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 15°
  • 93%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Car passenger in Schuylkill County stabbed in the chest
MGN

Car passenger in Schuylkill County stabbed in the chest

Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
69 News

Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County

Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
MGN

Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians

Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
Monroe County District Attorney's Office

Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking

Stroudsburg Area School Board examines facilities plan
69 News

Stroudsburg Area School Board examines facilities plan

6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
69 News

6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County

Hazleton police asking public for information on driver who reportedly hit child riding bicycle

Hazleton police asking public for information on driver who reportedly hit child riding bicycle

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found

Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found

Monroe County man facing child pornography charge
iStock/junial

Monroe County man facing child pornography charge

Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed
Thinkstock

Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Penn's Peak in October
Glen Rose

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Penn's Peak in October

Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter

Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter

PHOTOS: Yuengling 190th anniversary summer celebration
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: Yuengling 190th anniversary summer celebration

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

Beltzville Lake Beach reopens to swimmers

Beltzville Lake Beach reopens to swimmers

PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company
iStock/Elenathewise

PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Athletes will test their skills at Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend

Athletes will test their skills at Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

Tamaqua school board to rescind policy to arm teachers

Tamaqua school board to rescind policy to arm teachers

3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business

3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home
Larry Neff

Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home

Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River
69 News

Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River

Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing 5-month-old daughter

Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing 5-month-old daughter

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills
Amanda VanAllen | 69 News

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home
69 News

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn
69 News

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting