Company challenges township's amendments, says they make it impossible to construct wind farm

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Broad Mountain Power has filed an appeal with the Carbon County Courts regarding amendments to a zoning ordinance.

It was recently amended by Packer Township's board of supervisors.

Broad Mountain says the township did not follow requirements for public notice, hearings and comments.

The power company says the amended ordinance "makes it impossible to construct or operate a modern wind farm."

The challenge seeks to invalidate the ordinance's amendments.

Broad Mountain wants to put up 21 turbines in the township, a $100-million project.