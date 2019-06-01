Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County
The coroner has been called to a motorcycle accident in Monroe County.
The crash happened on Silver Spring Boulevard and Greenzweig Road in the Kunkletown area, county dispatchers said.
State Police-Lehighton are handling the incident.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County
The crash happened on Silver Spring Boulevard and Greenzweig Road in the Kunkletown area, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Summer fun at Pocono Raceway
- Trial begins for man accused in Luzerne fatal fire
- Sound of a bell marks Memorial Day for some in Weatherly, Carbon County
- Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- Updated Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County
- Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Updated Students at Bally school get creative with ice cream
- WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause
- Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday
- 1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck