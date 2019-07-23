Coroner: Fatal cardiac arrest at Hawk Mountain caused by heat
SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - The coroner has identified the man who died at Hawk Mountain over the weekend.
Rick Medlock, 62, of Delaware, suffered cardiac arrest due to heat on Saturday, the Schuylkill County coroner's office said Tuesday.
Several fire companies were called to the Skyline Trail Saturday morning for the rescue. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
