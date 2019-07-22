Coroner identifies man who drowned at Beltzville State Park
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The man who lost his life at Beltzville State Park Sunday has been identified.
Xin Huang, 29, of Philadelphia, died of accidental drowning, according to the Carbon County coroner.
69 News reported earlier Huang was 30 years old, but the coroner tells us he wouldn't have turned 30 until next week.
Park Manager Alma Holmes said Huang swam out to a child on a float when he went under shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bystanders immediately began to look for the man but couldn't find him.
Divers eventually located his body around 3:30 p.m.
