Crash on I-80 in Jackson Township ties up traffic for hours

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 03:38 PM EDT

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving two tractor trailers tied up traffic for several hours on I-80 West Wednesday morning in Monroe County.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in Jackson Township.

Our crew on the scene said one driver was trapped in his truck.

Ambulances rushed the injured to the hospital. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

