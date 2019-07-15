Poconos Coal

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 05:37 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 05:37 AM EDT

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A man had to be rescued from his car after it crashed deep into the woods in Carbon County.

The driver lost control and ran off the road on Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency responders rescued the man from his car and he was flown to the hospital, but there's no word on his condition.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

07:15 AM

  • W 3 mph
  • 14°
  • 96%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills
Amanda VanAllen | 69 News

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home
69 News

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn
69 News

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation
Christopher Seliga [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation

Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck

Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck

Easton man arrested in Hazleton drug raid
69 News

Easton man arrested in Hazleton drug raid

Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking
iStock/junial

Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking

Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania
69 News

Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff

Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County

5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire

5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire

Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program
Yuengling

Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program

Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home

Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home

Students take part in 2nd annual Summer STEAM Camp in Slatington

Students take part in 2nd annual Summer STEAM Camp in Slatington

Lancaster man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend at Schuylkill campground

Lancaster man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend at Schuylkill campground

2 bear cubs on the road to recovery after being found, starving, in state forest

2 bear cubs on the road to recovery after being found, starving, in state forest

Hazleton woman shot while sleeping in her bed, police say

Hazleton woman shot while sleeping in her bed, police say

Police charge I-80 wrong-way driver with endangerment
69 News

Police charge I-80 wrong-way driver with endangerment

Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home

Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home

Fire destroys home in Polk Township
Larry Neff

Fire destroys home in Polk Township

American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments

American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments

30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
69 News

30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning
Mahoning Township

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning

Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp

Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp

Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen

Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen

Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County

Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County

SUV ends up in Mahoning Creek in Lehighton
Larry Neff | for 69 News

SUV ends up in Mahoning Creek in Lehighton

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary
Yuengling

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary

Missing Monroe County woman found
69 News

Missing Monroe County woman found

New commander takes the helm at Tobyhanna Army Depot
Karen Barefoot/SXC

New commander takes the helm at Tobyhanna Army Depot

Police: Frackville man sexually assaulted girl in the 1990's
69 News

Police: Frackville man sexually assaulted girl in the 1990's

Police: Briefcase with $20K stolen from Monroe home

Police: Briefcase with $20K stolen from Monroe home

Fairs make changes amid low attendance, financial challenges
Tom Rader | 69 News

Fairs make changes amid low attendance, financial challenges

Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death
69 News

Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death

Driver to face charges after motorcycle crash
69 News

Driver to face charges after motorcycle crash