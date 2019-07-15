Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A man had to be rescued from his car after it crashed deep into the woods in Carbon County.
The driver lost control and ran off the road on Center Avenue in Jim Thorpe around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency responders rescued the man from his car and he was flown to the hospital, but there's no word on his condition.
Poconos and Coal Region News
