Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Crews in Carbon County were forced to fish an SUV out of a creek Wednesday morning.

It happened at Mahoning Creek, near Bridge Street and Gypsy Hill Road in Lehighton, around 9 a.m.

Officials say the driver was on Bridge Street before losing control and going down a 15-foot embankment and ending up in the water.

Nobody was injured.

The driver was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.