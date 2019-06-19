Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Crews in Carbon County were forced to fish an SUV out of a creek Wednesday morning.
It happened at Mahoning Creek, near Bridge Street and Gypsy Hill Road in Lehighton, around 9 a.m.
Officials say the driver was on Bridge Street before losing control and going down a 15-foot embankment and ending up in the water.
Nobody was injured.
The driver was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
