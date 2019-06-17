Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death

A Schuylkill County man is on trial for the brutal murder of his wife in front of their daughter. Jurors heard from the daughter in the case against Robert Bailey following opening arguments.

Robert Bailey's daughter Kali says she watched as her father repeatedly stabbed her mother in November 2017.

The district attorney says Diane Bailey had 27 stab wounds.

Robert and Diane Bailey's daughter, Kali Hile. told jurors she watched her father repeatedly stab her mother to death after pushing her down some stairs.

Hile says her mother and father were fighting all day, and that her mother had sought refuge at her house a few blocks away.

Hile testified that she heard one of her parent's roommates tell Diane on speaker phone that Robert was angry because he thought Diane had sold some of his belongings to buy meth.

Hile says the roommate also told them that Robert was throwing Diane's things out of the house, so she and her mother returned to the Tamaqua residence the couple shared.

Hile says her father was waiting at the top of the porch, and after pushing the two women down the stairs, he began to attack Diane, who was pleading for her life.

The prosecution told jurors that when police questioned Bailey after the murder Bailey showed no remorse, allegedly saying "I was relieved" and "It felt good."

Bailey is charged with 1st and 3rd degree murder.

However, in opening statements the defense talked to witnesses about some of the requirements for voluntary manslaughter, specifically sudden passion or a build up of pressure. The defense asked jurors to consider the manner and method of the crime.

Hile admitted on the stand that her mother had used meth in the past.

Meantime, Bailey appeared to cry and look away from his daughter when she described the attack.

Testimony continues Tuesday.