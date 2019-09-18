Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Two men were killed in the crash of a small plane in Monroe County.
Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder fire chief Leon Clapper said the two people were the only ones on the plane.
The plane was found in a swampy area off Neyhart Road in Hamilton Township shortly at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The VANS RV8 aircraft was reported missing Tuesday night, after it took off from the Pegasus Airpark around noon. That triggered a search for the plane.
The Monroe County coroner and investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board responded to the scene.
One of the men was a professional pilot, while the other was very well-known in the community. The county coroner says the autopsies will take place Thursday, and they will release the names of the two people who were killed then.
"It was probably one of the most difficult recoveries I've done in 31 years of being chief of Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder," Clapper said.
Chief Clapper personally knew the people killed, especally one that he says was a very prominent person in the community.
The fire chief says it took a crew of about 50 people and hours to get the plane out of the ground and recover the bodies.
It could be days before the NTSB and the FAA have an idea of what caused the fatal crash.
