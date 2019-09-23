DEP to conduct mosquito control operations in Carbon County after evidence of virus found
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting mosquito control operations in parts of Mahoning Township, Carbon County, where evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found.
DEP said in a news release it is currently conducting a survey to determine whether mosquitoes in the area pose a risk to human health. If the survey does find a risk, residential and recreational areas in the township will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes starting late evening on Tuesday.
The product that will be used is DeltaGuard and AquaDuet applied at a rate of .75 oz/ac. These products are designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.
Monroe County, where mosquitoes capable of transmitting EEE were also found, will conduct its own mosquito control operation.
EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread from bird to bird by infected mosquitoes. If a mosquito infected with the virus bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.
More information about EEE is available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
