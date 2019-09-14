Dirt bike rider sought for driving erratically in Hazleton, motorcycle confiscated

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton are stepping up their enforcement of nuisance dirt bike and ATV riding on city streets.

Police were called about an erratic driver on a blue and white Yamaha motorcycle around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted a man pushing a dirt bike matching the description in the area of 10th and Locust streets a short time later. The operator dropped the bike and ran when officers approached.

The officers attempted to locate the operator but were unable to and seized the motorcycle. The motorcycle is being held as evidence.

Police said the motorcycle matched the description of a bike that has been reported to be speeding and driving erratically throughout the city multiple times this summer.

Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale said a similar motorcycle was seen "riding recklessly at Funfest last weekend."

“We will hold the motorcycle and continue to aggressively stop the nuisance created by these off-road ATVs and motorcycles, Speziale said.”

If you have any information about the motorcycle's operator, call Hazleton Police.