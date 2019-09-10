Driver injured when tire comes off car, crosses turnpike, hits windshield

Larry Neff | 69 News

EAST PENN TWP., Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a bizarre accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It happened Tuesday morning just south of the Mahoning Valley interchange in Carbon County, according to emergency dispatchers.

A tire came off a vehicle driving northbound, crossed the highway and center concrete barrier, and crashed into the windshield of a southbound car, according to crews at the scene.

The windshield was smashed and the driver was treated at the scene then taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The extent of that person's injuries is not known.