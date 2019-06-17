Driver to face charges after motorcycle crash
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - State police say the driver of a motorcycle will face criminal charges after a crash early Monday morning in Carbon County.
Police say the driver was speeding before the crash in Mahoning Township at Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredricks Grove Road around 3:30 a.m.
Police suspected the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance.
The motorcycle driver crashed while attempting a left-hand turn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The injured driver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. Police did not say what the extent of the driver's injuries was.
