Dump truck crashes through guard rail, ends up in creek in Carbon County
LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Fuel leaked into a stream in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County after a crash Thursday morning.
A dump truck driving on Little Gap Road went off the road, crashed through the guardrail and went down an embankment into a creek, according to crews at the scene.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. near Frantz Lane, emergency dispatchers said.
The driver was not injured, but the crash caused a small fuel leak, officials said.
Responding crews quickly contained the leak and called a tow truck to remove the truck.
