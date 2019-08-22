Dump truck crashes through guard rail, ends up in creek in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Fuel leaked into a stream in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County after a crash Thursday morning.

A dump truck driving on Little Gap Road went off the road, crashed through the guardrail and went down an embankment into a creek, according to crews at the scene.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. near Frantz Lane, emergency dispatchers said.

The driver was not injured, but the crash caused a small fuel leak, officials said.

Responding crews quickly contained the leak and called a tow truck to remove the truck.