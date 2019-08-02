Early-morning fire destroys home in Polk Township

POLK TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Township, Monroe Country early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Pleasant View Drive around 3:30 a.m.

One man was home when the fire broke out, but he was able to safely escape before crews arrived, according to a Polk Township fire official.

It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames and another hour to put out hot spots.

Several fire departments assisted at the scene and tankers were brought in to help fight the fire.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it does not appear suspicious, officials said.