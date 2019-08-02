Early-morning fire destroys home in Polk Township
POLK TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a house fire in Polk Township, Monroe Country early Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Pleasant View Drive around 3:30 a.m.
One man was home when the fire broke out, but he was able to safely escape before crews arrived, according to a Polk Township fire official.
It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames and another hour to put out hot spots.
Several fire departments assisted at the scene and tankers were brought in to help fight the fire.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it does not appear suspicious, officials said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Man accused of setting mobile home on fire headed to trial
Jake Jahada, 34, had been charged with arson with the intent to collect insurance in connection with a fire that occurred at 613 Blue Ridge Road, Ross Township.Read More »
- Early-morning fire destroys home in Polk Township
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair
- Police: Man leads officer on foot pursuit, hides in bedroom closet top shelf
- Crash on I-80 in Jackson Township ties up traffic for hours
- Losses continue for PREIT in second quarter
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Community rallies around boy shot in Reading
- Updated Easton firefighter who broke fall of woman jumping from house fire continues to recover
- Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019
- Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove
- Red Cross to provide counselors Saturday for residents affected by police-involved shooting
- Man who died in Allentown police-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says
- Berks County coroner asking the public for help in next of kin search
- Road reopens, cleanup continues after Reading hazmat incident
- Man accused of setting mobile home on fire headed to trial